Stretch Lab opens location in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body.

A new business in College Station can now help with that.

Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near the Towerpoint area.

Trained ‘flexologists’ can help athletes with sports performance and they can also help others who just want a good stretch or to help with pain management.

General Manager Jennifer Ensey says stretching can help anyone at any age.

”We have 6-year-olds that do competitive cheer, all the way up to seniors and it’s just a way to keep the movement going and to keep those muscles active and keep the mobility and flexibility going as you age,” said Ensey.

Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month and you can choose between 25 or 50-minute sessions.

