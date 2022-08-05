Texas A&M releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign on Friday which features seven home games and five marquee road matchups.

The Taylor era is set to begin at home against A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 10, marking the second-consecutive year the Aggies have opened the season against the Islanders.

A&M takes on Army for the first time in program history on Nov. 13 at home before heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 17 to play Duke, who is led by Taylor’s fellow USA Women’s National Team assistant coach Kara Lawson.

The Maroon & White host three in-state opponents in Texas Southern (Nov. 20), Texas State (Nov. 23) and Rice (Nov. 27) before hitting the road to play Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 30.

The team returns to Aggieland for a Dec. 4 matchup against Morgan State and will play Little Rock for the ninth-consecutive season on Dec. 6. in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the Jack Stephens Center. Texas A&M is 12-2 all-time versus Little Rock and has won seven-straight in the series.

Taylor and the Aggies cap off their home slate in non-conference play against SMU on Dec. 18 before taking a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Las Vegas Invitational with matchups against Dayton (Dec. 20) and Purdue (Dec. 21).

Times for the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as dates for the 16-game conference slate.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

