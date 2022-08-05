Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium.

Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to first place before finishing 4:51.60 in the 1500m to hold on to the gold medal finish. Victor edged Australian Daniel Golubovic by 36 points.

Acquah, representing Ghana, registered the best mark in the qualifying round of the women’s long jump at 22-5.75/6.85m. She is slated to compete in the final on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT, results from the Commonwealth Games can be found here.

At the World Athletics U20 Championships in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, sophomore’s Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade advanced to the men’s and women’s 4x400m final. Wade anchored Team USA to the fastest women’s qualifying time at 3:32.94, while Schwartzman helped Team USA run the fifth-fastest men’s qualifying time at 3:07.82. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday at 5:20 p.m. CT, followed by the men’s final at 5:43 p.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
The diner will be featured in a movie that has some Hollywood names attached.
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to his bench during the first quarter of an NCAA...
SEC Football Preview: Missouri Tigers
Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor
Texas A&M releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule