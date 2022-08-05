Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium.

Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to first place before finishing 4:51.60 in the 1500m to hold on to the gold medal finish. Victor edged Australian Daniel Golubovic by 36 points.

Acquah, representing Ghana, registered the best mark in the qualifying round of the women’s long jump at 22-5.75/6.85m. She is slated to compete in the final on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT, results from the Commonwealth Games can be found here.

At the World Athletics U20 Championships in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, sophomore’s Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade advanced to the men’s and women’s 4x400m final. Wade anchored Team USA to the fastest women’s qualifying time at 3:32.94, while Schwartzman helped Team USA run the fifth-fastest men’s qualifying time at 3:07.82. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday at 5:20 p.m. CT, followed by the men’s final at 5:43 p.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

