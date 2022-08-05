Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting

Police are also looking for several other men who may have additional information about the violence that unfolded Wednesday morning on Holik Drive
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest warrant for Tayshon Franklin-Jones, 20, of Bryan for a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re getting a better understanding of the events that unfolded in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning that eventually led to a shootout and ended with two men in a hospital.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive between Holleman Drive and Anderson Street.

Police say a group of men approached and attacked a man who was working for a moving company at a home.

According to court documents, Antoine Moreno, 20, said when the group approached him, he was pistol-whipped in the face.

In defending himself, Moreno said he pulled out his own gun and fired it.

Police say Moreno and the group exchanged gunfire and one person was hit in the abdomen.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in College Station, and Moreno also went to the hospital to be treated for wounds received to his face.

College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered in the area, they have obtained an arrest warrant for Tayshon Franklin-Jones, 20, of Bryan for a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police are also looking for Jakovin Dickey, 24, Charles Williams III, 22, and Dequaylon Ardoin, 17, for questioning.

Police say this wasn’t a random attack and said in a news release that the men who assaulted Moreno were “known individuals.” Just before it happened, Moreno told police that he noticed “a person he knows to harbor him ill will” outside a nearby home where he was doing his work.

Moreno was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen gun and tampering with evidence.

He told police he hid his gun along with a gun dropped by the suspects behind a tree because he didn’t want officers to find them.

College Station police say this case remains under investigation and no other information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979- 764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold

Latest News

A 25 or 50 minute one-on-one stretch with a Flexologist that's customized to fit your...
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
Salvation Army host shopping spree for children
Salvation Army gifts shopping spree to children ahead of school year
Thursday Night Weather Update 8/4
Thursday Night Weather Update 8/4