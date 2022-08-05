Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re getting a better understanding of the events that unfolded in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning that eventually led to a shootout and ended with two men in a hospital.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive between Holleman Drive and Anderson Street.

Police say a group of men approached and attacked a man who was working for a moving company at a home.

According to court documents, Antoine Moreno, 20, said when the group approached him, he was pistol-whipped in the face.

In defending himself, Moreno said he pulled out his own gun and fired it.

Police say Moreno and the group exchanged gunfire and one person was hit in the abdomen.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in College Station, and Moreno also went to the hospital to be treated for wounds received to his face.

College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered in the area, they have obtained an arrest warrant for Tayshon Franklin-Jones, 20, of Bryan for a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police are also looking for Jakovin Dickey, 24, Charles Williams III, 22, and Dequaylon Ardoin, 17, for questioning.

Police say this wasn’t a random attack and said in a news release that the men who assaulted Moreno were “known individuals.” Just before it happened, Moreno told police that he noticed “a person he knows to harbor him ill will” outside a nearby home where he was doing his work.

Moreno was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen gun and tampering with evidence.

He told police he hid his gun along with a gun dropped by the suspects behind a tree because he didn’t want officers to find them.

College Station police say this case remains under investigation and no other information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979- 764-3600.

