Weekend Gardener: Protecting yourself while working in the summer heat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may not want to spend a lot of time in the garden during these triple digit temperatures. No matter how long you’re out working in the yard, it’s important to protect yourself from the heat.

“Taking care of yourself is the most important thing you can do,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife. “A couple of tips are protect yourself from the sun: wear those wide-brimmed hats to protect your face and your neck. Long sleeve shirts. Use sunscreen on anything else that’s exposed. Bug spray if you need it, but I have to say water! Make sure you drink plenty of water and replace the electrolytes whenever you need a break from the water and just need to replenish.”

Fry also suggested avoiding working during the hottest part of the day.

“Try to do most of your work in the morning if at all possible, maybe late in the evening. Definitely not during the hot part of the day. Your plants aren’t even wanting anything going on in the hot part of the day. But work in the shade if at all possible and take breaks in the shade if you need to.”

