Weekend Gardener: Protecting yourself while working in the summer heat

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may not want to spend a lot of time in the garden during these triple digit temperatures. No matter how long you’re out working in the yard, it’s important to protect yourself from the heat.

“Taking care of yourself is the most important thing you can do,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife. “A couple of tips are protect yourself from the sun: wear those wide-brimmed hats to protect your face and your neck. Long sleeve shirts. Use sunscreen on anything else that’s exposed. Bug spray if you need it, but I have to say water! Make sure you drink plenty of water and replace the electrolytes whenever you need a break from the water and just need to replenish.”

Fry also suggested avoiding working during the hottest part of the day.

“Try to do most of your work in the morning if at all possible, maybe late in the evening. Definitely not during the hot part of the day. Your plants aren’t even wanting anything going on in the hot part of the day. But work in the shade if at all possible and take breaks in the shade if you need to.”

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Updated numbers from both NOAA and Colorado State University.
NOAA and Colorado State University update previously issued 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecasts

Latest News

Weekend Gardener: Protecting yourself in the Texas heat
Weekend Gardener: Protecting yourself while working in the summer heat
Producers talk movie filmed at Hullabaloo Diner
Producers talk movie filmed at Hullabaloo Diner
Hullabaloo Diner to be featured in movie
Hullabaloo Diner to be featured in movie
Distribution events will take place every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in August
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supply giveaway kicked off