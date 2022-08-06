Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.

Megan Richards is a mother of three in the Brazos Valley. She says one of her passions in life is helping others. Since it’s almost time to start a new school year, helping teachers in our community only felt right. This is when she started “Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD”.

“As a parent, we know that there’s a school supply list but that only lasts three or four months into the year,” said Richards. “I just think teachers will benefit so much from this.”

Richards said teachers first post a profile in the group to explain a bit about who they are, what school they work for and what grade they teach. After the community has time to look over each profile, they can choose a teacher they feel they could help best.

“They can connect every couple of months just to check in on what exactly the teacher needs at the time,” Richards said. “This can mean supplies, or just if the teacher needs a coffee. The adoptees are honestly just people they can trust and talk to.”

Being able to focus less on the excessive materials teachers need to run a classroom, and focusing more on education and mental wellbeing is exactly what Richards said she had in mind for this program.

Hayley Harrison adopted a Kindergarten teacher to take care of for the 2022-2023 school year. She said it was a no-brainer for her because she has deep roots in educators in her family.

“Being the daughter of two educators I know that a lot of the costs being associated with a teacher comes straight out of their pockets,” said Harrison. “That is really rough sometimes and I know I can be a helping hand.”

Harrison said even though she doesn’t have kids of her own, she is very appreciative of the work the Bryan and College Station ISD teachers put in for the kids in our community.

“I’m really looking forward to becoming a resource to my teacher,” Harrison said. “That’s not her teaching team or family. Maybe just another outlet for support.”

To join Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.