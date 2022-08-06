Aggies quarterback battle heating up during fall camp

Aggie quarterbacks practice during fall camp.
Aggie quarterbacks practice during fall camp.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated:
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday.

The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.

A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he doesn’t know who his starting quarterback will be yet, but he does know what he’ll look like.

”Who’s going to win the national championship? You don’t know,” Fisher began to explain, comparing his quarterback situation. “But I’ll tell you this, you know what they’re going to look like. You know what they’re going to do on the field. They’re going to be physical on the line of scrimmage. They’re going to create big plays. They’re going to be able to not have self-inflicted wounds and be disciplined and not have penalties. All those things you do, it’s the same way with the quarterback. Whoever wins that job he has his characteristics that you have to play. He’s got to have great decision-making and accuracy. Maybe we feature a go-ball to a post-ball, a dig to a hook. Each guy has a different thing, but his decision and accuracy and talents and things like that, they have to be able to collectively unite people for a common goal,” Fisher added.

Fisher said he has no timetable on when he wants to name a starting quarterback. “When (the starter) is ready the team will know... and it will be obvious.”

