Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane.

While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.

Now she’s back and looking to bring her championship mentality to the Big Blue.

“When I was at College Station we were district champs every year I was there. Montgomery we won our first district championship in like 15 years. And the expectations are the same here. I expect to be district champions and I expect to be a playoff contending team and I expect to go multiple rounds in the playoffs,” said Kane on Wednesday.

The Lady Vikings will get their season started at home on Tuesday at 6 against Manor.

