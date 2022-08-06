College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser

College Station High School Cougar Band and Guard hosts March-A-Thon.
College Station High School Cougar Band and Guard hosts March-A-Thon.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Colorguard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year.

Community members arrived early Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Colorguard preform.

Mackenzie Martin, College Station High School Senior, is a part of the drum line. She said something she is really looking forward to this year is the ‘Bands for America’ competition.

“Bands for America is a top priority for us this year,” said Martin. “With all the people who showed up at the March-A-Thon, I would imagine we raised a lot of money that will go to that competition.”

Martin said the community of College Station is truly like no other when it comes to supporting each other.

“A lot of people came out today. It’s really exciting,” Martin said. “Just to see all the support from the cougar band and guard, from our families and even just the regular community who doesn’t even have anyone involved in our band.”

Scan the QR code below if you’d like to donate to The College Station High School Band & Guard.

Scan the QR code to help out College Station High School Cougar Band and Guard.
Scan the QR code to help out College Station High School Cougar Band and Guard.(KBTX)

To follow along with the CSHS Drumline, click here.

