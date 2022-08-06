Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022.

The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family.

Families started to make their way to the pond behind George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum around 8 a.m.

Along with fishing for catfish, kids and their families had many other activities to take part in. There were College Station Police vehicles lit up for photo opportunities, Kona Ice, a fingerprinting station, games and much more.

Mary Jo Prince, President of College Station Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, said the most important part of the event would be supporting the College Station Police Officers.

“The community gets to see that police officers are people too,” said Prince. “They have families, they love to fish. So, we really are just thrilled to support our police department with events like this.”

Prince said along with supporting our first responders, her favorite part of Family Fish would have to be watching all of the different families connecting with each other after a couple of years of social distancing due to COVID-19.

“To be in this community is just a blessing,” Prince said. “Seeing hundreds of people come out to Family Fish just shows how special College Station really is.”

