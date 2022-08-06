Distin Wins Commonwealth Games High Jump Title

(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Texas A&M track & field national champion Lamara Distin won the Commonwealth Games high jump title at 6-4.75/1.95m Saturday morning at Alexander Stadium.

Distin, representing Jamaica, was flawless through the first four heights at 5-9.25/1.76m, 5-11.25/1.81m, 6-0.75/1.85m and 6-2.25/1.89m. It was at 6-3.5/1.92m she suffered her first miss before clearing the height on a second attempt. Only four jumpers left in the competition, Distin was the lone athlete to clear 6-4.75/1.95m defeating world champion Eleanor Patterson (Australia), Kimberly Williamson (Jamaica) and Morgan Lake (England).

Distin is the second Aggie in as many days to claim a title at the Commonwealth Games following Lindon Victor winning the men’s decathlon with 8,233 points.

