Garth Brooks’ American Stadium Tour ends in Houston Saturday

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Award-winning country music singer Garth Brooks will be bringing his Stadium Tour to Houston Saturday night at NRG Stadium. This will be the last stop on the American leg of his tour before he and his crew travel to play in Ireland.

“I think the whole thing for tomorrow is to just not to try to hard. Just go out and give them what they came here to do,” says Brooks. “They don’t want you to sing they want to sing.”

Brooks’ says it’s important they end this portion of the tour on a good note before heading overseas.

“It’s like any sporting team what you want around the championship is to be playing your best ball. And I gotta tell you every show should just be getting better and better and if we do our job right.”

Their are still a few tickets left for the concert in Houston you can purchase here.

