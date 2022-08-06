SEC Football Preview: Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - No head coach returns to a more awkward situation than Bryan Harsin entering his second season at auburn.

After last season, over 20 players and five coaches left the program as Harsin’s investigation unfolded. However, for those who stayed, Harsin believes his team got closer.

“I think it’s made our team stronger. It’s made our staff stronger. You feel that conviction in the building for wanting to be there and to prove yourself each and everyday,” said Harsin.

A slew of players came to his defense in board meetings and on social media.

“We were working hard everyday no matter the outcome because we all believe in Auburn, we believe in Coach Harsin,” exclaimed Derick Hall, senior defensive edge.

Last year the Tigers’ suffered their first losing season since 2012. After starting 6–2 they fell apart in the final month and lost their bowl game against Houston.

“You know what we want to win and we want to make advancements each and everyday and we want to make progress each and everyday,” said Harsin.

As for the Auburn offense, it finished 11th in the SEC scoring and averaged just over 400 yards per game.

With Bo Nix off to Oregon via the transfer portal, the quarterback situation has to be settled. Former LSU transfer TJ Finley is the most likely choice but Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada will get a shot.

“Zach, he brings leadership, he speaks up, he brings a lot of things. He’s a talented guy and he’s smart,” said Bigsby.

With uncertainty at quarterback, Auburn is going to have to rely on its running game to power the offense. The good news is that star running back Tank Bigsby has returned for another season. Bigsby finished the 2021 season with 1,102 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“That’s what I have been doing this summer, coming to work and being a team player first,” said Bigsby.

Auburn will kickoff their 2022 season September 3rd and will face the Aggies on November 12th.

