Acquah Earns Long Jump Bronze at Commonwealth Games

(Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds | Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 7, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Texas A&M track & field All-American Deborah Acquah placed third in the women’s long jump Sunday afternoon at Alexander Stadium.

Acquah, representing Ghana, opened the final with a first attempt at 22-9.25/6.94m. The personal best mark proved to be good enough for a bronze medal finish. Acquah failed to register a mark in her next two attempts, before landing at 22-3.5/6.79m, 21-2/6.45m and 21-11/6.68m on the last three attempts.

The top three finish marks the third at the Commonwealth Games for an Aggie following Lamara Distin (women’s high jump) and Lindon Victor (men’s decathlon) winning gold medals in their respective events.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

