Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave.

Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials.

After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

When she arrived at the Brazos County Jail Cardenas then bit a sheriff’s deputy on the leg.

Cardenas is facing four different charges and has a bong totaling in $32,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.