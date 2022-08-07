Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night.

Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle which caused the wreck.

The passengers also said that he was supposed to be the designated driver for the evening and should not have been drinking.

