Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street.

Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident.

