Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street.

Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident.

We will update this story when more information become available.

