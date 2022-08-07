Homes evacuated as fire grows in Washington Co. near Lake Somerville
Several homes have already burned, according to firefighters. A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for other homes that are near the growing blaze.
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Residents living along Schulenberg Lane in Washington County on the south side of Lake Somerville are being asked to leave their homes due to a large fire that is spreading in the area.
The fire is reportedly on FM 1948 to the southwest of Rocky Creek Park.
Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is larger than 100 acres in size and homes in the area have already caught on fire.
Firefighters from Burleson County and Brazos County have been called to help Washington County first responders along with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Click here to check on updates on the fire from the Forest Service.
At this time it’s unclear what started the blaze.
