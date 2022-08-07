Homes evacuated as fire grows in Washington Co. near Lake Somerville

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Residents living along Schulenberg Lane in Washington County on the south side of Lake Somerville are being asked to leave their homes due to a large fire that is spreading in the area.

The fire is reportedly on FM 1948 to the southwest of Rocky Creek Park.

Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is larger than 100 acres in size and homes in the area have already caught on fire.

Confirming this fire to be in Washington County. Perhaps in the Rocky Creek vicinity. I’ll know more on approach. @KBTXRusty @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/MNXDxJOF6l — Bob Pack (@BobPackWX) August 7, 2022

Firefighters from Burleson County and Brazos County have been called to help Washington County first responders along with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At this time it’s unclear what started the blaze.

🔴URGENT: Voluntary evacuation in place for residents on Schulenberg Road on the south side of Lake Somerville in Washington County. 30+ acres on fire along FM 1948. Multiple fire departments on scene.

📸: Brittany Richards pic.twitter.com/rgIh31D3FZ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 7, 2022

