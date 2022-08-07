Fisher pleased with improvement from older players during fall camp

Aggie football held an open practice to the public at Kyle Field
Aggie football held an open practice to the public at Kyle Field(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football went to Kyle Field for their fifth practice of fall camp, which was open and free to the public on Sunday afternoon. Fans got to see firsthand the Fightin’ Texas Aggies as they prepare for the season opener in just under a month.

With about a week into practice, a lot of attention has been on how well the talented younger classmen are adjusting to the college game, but Head Coach Jimbo Fisher also likes the development so far of a lot of his veteran players.

”Everybody talks about the young guys,” said Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “I’m excited about a lot of older guys, cause older guys make improvements too. You watch them each and every year be more consistent in some of the things you hope they take steps in. You get caught in developing younger guys, but as I say you’ve got to get caught in developing all your guys. Those older guys have to take those steps to go to that next level and set great examples in practice on how to do things and the way to do things. Not just from an effort standpoint but from a technique standpoint, from a mental toughness standpoint,” Fisher added.

Before Sunday’s open practice, the entire Aggie roster came to Kyle Field in the morning for their annual team photo in the East Stands, along with Fisher’s support and coaching staff which has changed up recently. There’s a new defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has gone from working with the quarterbacks to now the tight ends. Dameyune Craig is with the quarterbacks, and James Coley has moved from coaching the tight ends to the wide receivers.

