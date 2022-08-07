Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion

E.A. Kemp High School was the only African-American high school in Brazos County before schools...
E.A. Kemp High School was the only African-American high school in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore.

E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.

Every two years Kemp High graduates reconnect with a special reunion. Although, due to COVID-19 their reunions have been on a slight hold. The 2022 reunion consisted of several speeches, prayers, songs, a catered dinner and quality time with old classmates.

Linda Harris, E.A. Kemp High School class of ‘73, told KBTX she was happier than ever to be able to see all of her classmates again at this year’s reunion.

“Being with so many of my friends from high school is really amazing,” said Harris. “It’s so exciting to see all the faces I haven’t seen in such a long time. The reunion is such a great addition to all of our lives to remember the past.”

Harris said she is already looking forward to the Kemp High reunion in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The diner will be featured in a movie that has some Hollywood names attached.
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
Garth Brooks ends american tour in Houston
Garth Brooks’ American Stadium Tour ends in Houston Saturday
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting

Latest News

Law enforcement pulled over Pablo Martinez after running into a bar ditch. Officers then...
Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
Jacob Christian was arrested after causing a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd and Midtown Park Blvd.
Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
Rochelle Cardenas has a bond set at $32,000
Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
Families gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for Family Fish 2022.
Family Fish