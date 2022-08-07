Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore.

E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.

Every two years Kemp High graduates reconnect with a special reunion. Although, due to COVID-19 their reunions have been on a slight hold. The 2022 reunion consisted of several speeches, prayers, songs, a catered dinner and quality time with old classmates.

Linda Harris, E.A. Kemp High School class of ‘73, told KBTX she was happier than ever to be able to see all of her classmates again at this year’s reunion.

“Being with so many of my friends from high school is really amazing,” said Harris. “It’s so exciting to see all the faces I haven’t seen in such a long time. The reunion is such a great addition to all of our lives to remember the past.”

Harris said she is already looking forward to the Kemp High reunion in 2024.

