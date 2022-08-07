Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon recieves huge support from the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground.

The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.

Lisa Aldrich, Fun for All Playground Community Advocate and Publicity Chair, said the event started out as a fun way to raise money for the playground that welcomed anyone who wanted to participate.

“There were all kinds of folks there,” Aldrich said. “The pure joy from some of them. Truly joyful interactions. Some of them needed their bowling back, they like bowling and for some of them it was their first time.”

While the Fun for All Playground steering committee may have organized the fundraiser, Aldrich said it’s a team effort that has received a large amount of support from the community.

“A lot of our local businesses are supporting this,” Aldrich said. “Some of them that couldn’t be there they sponsored a team so that some folks could come and not have to pay for a team.”

Aldrich said the playground is designed to be accessible for everyone regardless of physical or cognitive abilities and is the only playground to do so within 100 miles.

“It’s not just for kids,” Aldrich said. “There’s a young man, who was in a car accident. He’s paralyzed from the waist down. He and his wife adopted two little kiddos and gosh he can go to the playground with his kids or a grandparent on walker can go.”

An additional 1.3 million dollars will need to be raised in order to complete the playground and plans for the next fundraising event are well underway, Aldrich said.

“We’re going to have a golf tournament, October 24,” Aldrich said. “If anyone has any questions please contact the Fun for All Playground. We have a website. We have to raise awareness.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.