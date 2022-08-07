Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle

Law enforcement pulled over Pablo Martinez after running into a bar ditch. Officers then discovered an open beer can in Martinez's vehicle.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning.

Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch.

The officer reportedly went to check on Martinez but he backed his vehicle out of the ditch and kept driving.

The officer then pulled Martinez over and discovered an opened beer can sitting in his center console cup holder.

Martinez was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center.

