Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning.

Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch.

The officer reportedly went to check on Martinez but he backed his vehicle out of the ditch and kept driving.

The officer then pulled Martinez over and discovered an opened beer can sitting in his center console cup holder.

Martinez was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center.

