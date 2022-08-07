Schwartzman, Wade Earn World Athletics U20 Championships Gold

Published: Aug. 6, 2022
SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field All-Americans Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men’s and women’s 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Schwartzman ran second leg on the men’s relay as Team USA crossed the finish line at 3:04.47. The gold medal marks the first international top three finish for the Wautoma, Wisconsin, native.

Wade earned gold as Team USA women’s relay stopped the clock at 3:28.06. After contributing to the relay that ran 3:32.94 in the prelims, Wade served as an alternate during the final. The gold medal marks the second of the week for the sophomore after she contributed to the mixed 4x400m relay that won on Tuesday at 3:17.69.

Texas A&M World Athletics U20 Championships Medals

Gold (3)

Kennedy Wade – Mixed 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m

Ashton Schwartzman – Men’s 4x400m

