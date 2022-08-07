SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our final SEC Football Preview features the Crimson Tide. Alabama is coming off a runner-up finish at the National Championship. With motivation to get back to the title game and some off season drama with Jimbo Fisher, lots of eyes will be on Alabama this year.

The Tide’s goal every year is to win a national championship, and last year they came up short.

“We want to get to that national championship, and we know it’s going to take focus and the Alabama mentality and the brother hood,” Jordan Battle, Alabama Defensive Back said. “We’re trying to get back to that as a leadership group. We’re trying to get the brotherhood back on task. I feel like that’s something we didn’t do last year.”

Saban’s squad is set to be College Football Playoff contenders yet again. This year’s team features a league high 19 players on the Preseason All-SEC team. Plus, they’re returning Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young who had the second most passing yards in college football last season.

“Winning the Heisman is obviously an honor, and it means a lot, but that doesn’t entitle me to anything,” Bryce Young, Alabama Junior Quarterback said. “Because of that I don’t feel like I’m where I need to be. I don’t feel like I’m a finished product by any means. There are things I want to keep getting better at.”

“I’m sure that Bryce would love to be a quarterback in the NFL,” Nick Saban, Alabama Head Coach said. “I think how he does this year will have a significant impact on how he develops his career.”

In two years Alabama has only lost two games, and one of them was to A&M.

“We know the history behind that game,” Will Anderson, Alabama Junior Linebacker said. “We know what to expect. We know what kind of game it’s going to be and we’re just going to go out there and play Alabama Football.”

“It was tough for us,” Young said. “We’re able to look back at it and turn it into something constructive. We’re taking it week by week so when that week comes up we can be excited for the challenge.”

The Crimson Tide haven’t forgotten about the 12th Man storming Kyle Field a year ago, and are looking forward to the rematch on October 8th in Tuscaloosa.

