Back to School: North Zulch ISD Superintendent talks new building, school safety

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This will be a busy week for the staff at North Zulch ISD. New teachers report to campus Tuesday and all other teachers return Wednesday.

Superintendent Alan Andrus was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new school year, which begins Aug. 18.

“We’ve been under construction since spring, so we’re excited to get back in the building,” said Andrus. “We’ve all been displaced this summer and in the spring. I’m excited to announce that this week we’ll move back in to the elementary wing.”

Andrus said improved school safety was one reason for the building upgrades.

“Two years ago our facility committee and our school board and our community voted on this bond and the number one priority was the corridor. And basically the corridor puts us under one roof for all of our students so they don’t have to travel outside to lunch, maybe the counselor, maybe to the principal’s, also to P.E.,” said Andrus.

Andrus says they’re also adding a school resource officer to the district this year. A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is expected to help fill the position.

“We have some people that are applying for the position. We just opened the position up this week and so we’re excited about getting some applicants in and having them ready for the first day of school,” said Andrus.

