Be Remarkable: Lynn Hagan helps disaster relief volunteers, military members

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers carry out approximately ninety percent of the American Red Cross mission, and one of our local volunteers here in the Brazos Valley has been doing humanitarian work for many years.

Dr. Lynn Hagan of College Station has spent a lifetime taking care of her community and members of the armed forces.

Hagen is a licensed clinical social worker who has served throughout the United States and globally, including working extensively with the US Embassy in Kuwait following the 9/11 attacks and the American Red Cross since 2015.

Hagen’s work experience with women and children issues, the military, clinical, social work, and disaster response make her the perfect fit for the Red Cross as a member of the Board of Directors and an active volunteer.

The Texas National Association of Social Workers recently named Hagen the 2020 Brazos Valley Lifetime Achievement Award winner and the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association recently inducted her into the school’s alumni Hall of Fame.

As a member of the Red Cross, she’s helping members of the military as they return home from serving overseas and she’s using her skills to help fellow Red Cross volunteers who return from mass casualty events and disasters.

“She is an American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces resiliency workshop facilitator who travels to military bases to assist soldiers with traumatic brain injury and PTSD as well as assisting their families with coping with pre-and post-deployment,” said American Red Cross Executive Director A.J. Renold. “ Lynn assists our blood services team with facilitating partnerships for blood drives and works to support other social workers in the area through her involvement with the National Association of Social Workers. Lynn also serves the American Association of University Women. She is a founding donor for the Women’s Resource Center at Texas A&M and the Aggie Women’s Network. Lynn spends her time helping others and working to build strong communities and help those in need.”

Hagan is a wife, friend, volunteer, and advocate. She’s a person who has a global record of being there for others, and it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present her with this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

If you’re interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer click here.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.