Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A daily chance for isolated rain and a few summer downpours is in your forecast each day this week. While most will remain dry on any given day, a better rain coverage is anticipated to pass through the area from east to west-southwest Wednesday.

RAIN IS NEEDED

The weekend gifted pockets of the Brazos Valley with some of the first rain since late May. While it was great to experience, it is a far cry from what is needed to improve drought conditions or widespread enough to reach a majority of the area.

We put some rain down on the Brazos Valley ground over the past 72 hours.



While that is phenomenal, considering the past 2-3 months, it is (literally) a drop in the bucket of what we need to clear up these rapidly spreading #drought conditions. pic.twitter.com/iqyLRChJnB — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 8, 2022

HOW MUCH RAIN COULD FALL?

Like the past weekend, while it will be nice to see any sort of rain, it will likely only amount to a few tenths of an inch for much of the area.

Forecast rainfall across the region through Friday evening. (KBTX)

The general idea is those who experience rain will have the opportunity to collect between 0.25″ and 0.50″, with very localized totals between 0.75″ and 1″+ for those that end up under a stronger summer storm.

IS SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED?

Generally no. However, a few storms could be briefly strong with the potential for:

Wind gusts 30-50mph: Capable of bringing down small or damaged tree limbs and creating localized power outages

Clusters of frequent lightning: Cloud-to-ground lightning may send some indoors for 30-45 minutes at a time. There is a chance a grass fire could start considering drought conditions

Pea-sized hail

HERE’S WHAT THE WEEK LOOKS LIKE:

Monday: Isolated rain and a few short-lived thunderstorms are expected to dot the Brazos Valley landscape between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Any activity will be highly localized and short-lived. The highest coverage of rainfall is expected between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. across the West Central Brazos Valley.

Tuesday : Rain coverage is expected to be extremely isolated. Only a 20% chance for a splash of wet weather is expected through the heat of the afternoon.

Wednesday : A small weather feature will approach the Upper Texas Coast Wednesday morning, increasing the amount of moisture the atmosphere has to produce rain. A band of scattered rain will be possible, moving from the east to the west-southwest. This is the day that should bring the highest coverage of rainfall to the Brazos Valley. If the rain can begin early enough, increased cloud cover and rain-cooled outflow wind should hold afternoon highs below 100°. Isolated strong storms could be briefly possible. Localized heavy rainfall may leave behind 0.50″ or more.

Thursday: As the passing weather maker responsible for Wednesday rain continues west into South Texas, additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder will likely be flung out of the Gulf of Mexico. The overall coverage will likely be a bit lower than the previous day and confined to the south side of the area.

Friday: Scattered clouds will billow up in the afternoon heat, a few of which will let go of isolated spots of rain. Overall coverage decreases to a 20% potential ahead of a drier, hotter weekend.

More details can be found in the video above.

