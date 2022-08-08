To bring or not to bring: Educators break down what to bring to school and what to leave home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new school year is just days away, which means stores are packed with parents starting or finishing school shopping for their kids. Educators Fabi Payton and Andrea Alvarado broke down essentials parents should add to their children’s bookbags and those that can be bought later in the year or should be saved for home.

Payton and Alvarado discussed bookbags, folders, pencils, pencil pouches, erasers and water bottles. They also talked about supplies like colored pencils, glue and dry erase markers.

The educators suggest keeping it simple when it comes to supplies, especially during the first week of school. They said it’s more important to get supplies that last versus those that are flashy but may break or get worn out soon after purchase.

Although children may not like basic bookbags or pencil pouches, Payton suggests customizing. For example, adding buttons and ribbons on more durable bookbags and adding stickers or painting a solid-colored pencil pouch.

The same essential school supplies Payton and Alvarado suggested for students are also needed at the Teacher Closet. This I Heart Bryan initiative will supply teachers with free school supplies throughout the school year. Once opened, teachers will be able to shop the closet by making an appointment and having a valid school ID.

The closet’s grand opening is Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and it’s located at Morning Star Storage on FM 2818. For more information on the closet or to see its wish list, click here.

