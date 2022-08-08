Cougars kick off Stoney Pryor era Monday morning

The College Station football team kicked on the lights early this moring at Cougar Field for...
The College Station football team kicked on the lights early this moring at Cougar Field for its first workout of Fall Camp.(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team kicked on the lights early this moring at Cougar Field for its first workout of Fall Camp.

Not only was it the Cougars first time back on the turf since hosting spring drills, but also Stoney Pryor’s first as the head coach after being the offensive coordinator for 10 years under Steve Huff.

“It has a special meeting for me of course,” said Pryor.

The Cougars will kick off the 2022 season on August 27th when they travel to Allen High School to take on Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic.

