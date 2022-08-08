Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:
- Aaron Watson
- Friday, Oct. 21
- Mark Chesnutt
- Saturday, Oct. 22
- Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares
- Sunday, Oct. 23
Tickets for the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo go on sale on Aug. 8., and parking will be free. For more information, click here.
