Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23.

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:

  • Aaron Watson
    • Friday, Oct. 21
  • Mark Chesnutt
    • Saturday, Oct. 22
  • Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares
    • Sunday, Oct. 23

Tickets for the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo go on sale on Aug. 8., and parking will be free. For more information, click here.

