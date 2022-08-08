Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy football team is coming off an appearance in the regional round of the playoffs last season, falling to Marble Falls Faith.

The return of all-state quarterback Ethan Lucas and his top target, Kyle DuPont gives the Rams a chance at state. This season, head coach Adrian Adams said it’s their experienced offense that will be their strength.

”On both sides of the ball, Kyle DuPont, he’s going to start at middle linebacker and running back,” Adams said. “Aidan Field will play DB, running back, Kyle Petty at center, and Ethan Lucas at quarterback. All of those guys were on the roster that went to state so we know they are ready to go. A lot of returning players actually know how to play on the field now so it should lead to a much more efficient season,” Adams added.

The Rams will kick off the season against BVCHEA in the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase on August 26th at 7:00 p.m.

