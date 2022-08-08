Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy football team is coming off an appearance in the regional round of the playoffs last season, falling to Marble Falls Faith.

The return of all-state quarterback Ethan Lucas and his top target, Kyle DuPont gives the Rams a chance at state. This season, head coach Adrian Adams said it’s their experienced offense that will be their strength.

”On both sides of the ball, Kyle DuPont, he’s going to start at middle linebacker and running back,” Adams said. “Aidan Field will play DB, running back, Kyle Petty at center, and Ethan Lucas at quarterback. All of those guys were on the roster that went to state so we know they are ready to go. A lot of returning players actually know how to play on the field now so it should lead to a much more efficient season,” Adams added.

The Rams will kick off the season against BVCHEA in the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase on August 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mandatory evacuation was ordered Sunday for residents on Schulenberg Lane as nearly a dozen...
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
NHC designates area of interest in Eastern Atlantic Ocean
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
he fatal crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
Rochelle Cardenas has a bond set at $32,000
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Adds Pair of September Home Matches
Texas A&M Baseball Legend Davey Johnson
Baseball Legend Davey Johnson Named Texas A&M’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner