Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles have enjoyed some postseason success of late, but the two time defending district champions are still looking to advance past the regional finals this year.

This season the Eagles will look to quarterback Marc Mishler, who threw 33 touchdown passes last season, and running back Jackson Carey, who rushed for 418 yards in 2021, to power the St. Joseph offense.

The Eagles will open the season with some inexperience besides Mishler and Carey, but have adopted a ‘next man up mentality’ and believe this is the year the purple and gold make it back the regional finals.

”You lose guys every year so you are kind of prepared for it already. Coach did a good job of we have a next man up mentality so no spot is guaranteed so all spots can be filled,” said Eagles running back Jackson Carey.

“All we can do is our very best and we will put ourselves in the position to be successful. I think this could be a year that we see a little more success in the aspect,” added head coach Alec Castilleja.

“We are obviously trying to get to state every year and I feel like with this team we have a chance,” wrapped up,’ St. Joseph wide receiver Peter Najvar.

The Eagles will kick off its season in the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase at Baker Field.

St. Joseph will take on Bastrop Tribe Thursday August 25th at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.