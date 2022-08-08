Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Saturday night.

Navasota police say a motorcycle traveling north on FM 379 hit the back of a stationary 18-wheeler truck waiting turn onto Grace Street. The crash caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

When police responded, they found the motorcyclist, Isaac Barrera, 31, from Navasota, dead on the scene. The 18-wheeler truck driver and passenger were not injured.

FM 379 was closed for several hours to reconstruct the crash scene with the assistance of DPS Troopers.

An autopsy was requested by the Justice of the Peace and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.