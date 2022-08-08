Sea Breeze Explained: The science behind small summertime rain chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past few weeks, small daily rain chances have been found in the Brazos Valley’s forecast. At most, those rain chances have been 20-30% each afternoon, with a very select few actually receiving rain. The thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley have been incredibly isolated and short-lived, which is on par with typical run-of-the-mill summertime showers. These showers are mainly initiated by the sea breeze, a daily weather phenomenon that occurs in regions near the coast, especially on clear, sunny days.

SEA BREEZE EXPLAINED:

The sea breeze is essentially air moving from the ocean to land, causing a cooler air mass to push towards the coast. This boundary is initiated daily by the different physical properties of land and water, especially on a hot summer day.

Sunlight warms land faster than water. (KBTX Weather)

Sunlight warms land faster than it does water. Sea water has a higher “heat capacity” than land does, meaning that it takes longer for water to both absorb and release heat. The temperature of water rises and falls slower than the temperature of topsoil. It takes more energy to heat the large mass of water in the ocean, and the ocean is also constantly mixing itself as waves and turbulence within the sea push warmer water away from the surface. Land cannot mix as easily as the ocean can, meaning that the top layer of soil increases in temperature quickly and little heat is distributed below the surface.

Low pressure over land and high pressure over the ocean. (KBTX Weather)

This temperature difference eventually evolves into a pressure difference. The slightly warmer air over the coast rises higher into the atmosphere and creates an area of lower pressure, which is referred to as a “thermal.” The cooler air over the ocean sinks, creating an area of higher pressure.

Wind is the movement of air from pressure differences. (KBTX Weather)

The “breeze” portion of the sea breeze is air moving from high to low pressure. The cooler air from the ocean pushes towards the coast, creating breezy winds and acting similar to a cold front. The colder/denser air pushes a boundary towards the coast, allowing for less dense air to lift higher into the atmosphere. As the warmer, less dense air rises, it creates the potential for weak thunderstorm growth. That is what causes daily thunderstorms near the coast, which can sometimes survive the journey into the Brazos Valley as the activity tracks north.

Fun fact: the opposite happens at night. The ocean takes longer to release heat, meaning that land cools faster than seawater. The ocean becomes warmer than the land, and the pressure differences then flip. This is described as the “land breeze” where air travels outward, towards the ocean.

THIS WEEK

The Brazos Valley is looking at slightly better rain chances this week as a disturbance approaches Southeast Texas. While not for everyone each day, widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms look to be possible by Wednesday and Thursday, especially.

Slightly better rain and storm chances are possible by midweek. (KBTX)

