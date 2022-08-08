Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down.

As sticker shock sets in as higher than average electric bills start to hit mailboxes, customers are concerned with having their power cutoff for nonpayment.

Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there ate things you can do to conserve energy and keep utility bills under control.

Utility providers say one of the best things you can do is give your A/C a checkup.

“Your A/C does consist of about 50% of your bill and most people’s AC are either older or the efficiency rating is not as high,” said College Station Energy Programs Advisor Ethan Falcon.

Experts also suggest adjusting your thermostat. They say during heat waves customers should try to keep their thermostat at a level just enough to be comfortable, then bump it up a degree. Homeowners can also use ceiling fans to assist with circulation and close doors and vents to keep rooms cool.

Falcon also suggests taking a look around your house to see if there are electronics being left on that don’t need to be.

“For example, lights are a big one. Televisions, computers,” said Falcon. “Even I’m guilty of this. I’ve left my coffee pot on all day long, it sits there and keeps the plate warm and doesn’t need to be, so little small things like that can go a long way.”

This story is still developing and will be updated.

