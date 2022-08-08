Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25.

Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.

