Texas A&M Volleyball adds pair of September home matches

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn announced the addition of two home matches to the team’s schedule Monday.

The Aggies welcome Sam Houston and Louisiana to Reed Arena on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, respectively. First serve against the Bearkats is set for 5 p.m. while Friday’s match with the Ragin’ Cajuns is set for 6 p.m.

To view the full schedule, fans should visit 12thMan.com.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.