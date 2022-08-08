Texas A&M Volleyball adds pair of September home matches

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn announced the addition of two home matches to the team’s schedule Monday.

The Aggies welcome Sam Houston and Louisiana to Reed Arena on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, respectively. First serve against the Bearkats is set for 5 p.m. while Friday’s match with the Ragin’ Cajuns is set for 6 p.m.

To view the full schedule, fans should visit 12thMan.com.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mandatory evacuation was ordered Sunday for residents on Schulenberg Lane as nearly a dozen...
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
NHC designates area of interest in Eastern Atlantic Ocean
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
he fatal crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
Rochelle Cardenas has a bond set at $32,000
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Reason to Smile- August 8, 2022
Reason to Smile- August 8, 2022
SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
Two homes damaged by fire in Washington County near Lake Somerville
Fisher pleased with improvement from older players during fall camp
Fisher pleased with improvement from older players during fall camp