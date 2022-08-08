Treat of the Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations are in order for Grimes County Sheriff, Don Sowell. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas awarded Sowell the Tom Tellepsen Award - one of the highest tributes the association presents. The Tellepsen foundation awards the prize in recognition of contributions to the advancement of law enforcement and criminal justice. The award also comes with a $2,500 check - which will put a smile on anyone’s face.

Congratulations Sheriff Sowell.

