Back to School: Anderson-Shiro CISD superintendent says school safety is priority in preparing for new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers and staff are back on campus in Anderson-Shiro CISD. The school district hosted convocation Monday in preparation of the new school year, which starts Aug. 17.

“We’re always excited about getting kids in the classrooms,” said Superintendent Scott Beene.

Beene was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday and said school safety has been their priority this summer.

The superintendent said they’ve revisited their safety plans, performed mandated state audits over the summer, and made revisions to improve their current plan.

“One of the big things that we’ve done in Anderson-Shiro is we took a two-step approach in our board in June. We hired a second SRO [school resource officer] for our district, so now we have one on campus. And also we hired a licensed professional counselor for the district to help with any mental health issues kids may have had through this and helping them be successful no matter what,” said Beene.

