Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.(Go Fund Me)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after loosing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week.

Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night, but a close friend says the family wasn’t home when it started.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Strong family, you can find it here.

Tune in at 6 p.m. for the full report.

