Despite delays Downtown Bryan quiet zone progress chuggs along

“More residents would probably be interested if there weren’t loud trains, certainly more people coming down and staying overnight in a hotel situation.”
Union Pacific train in Downtown Bryan
Union Pacific train in Downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People working, visiting and living along railroad tracks in Downtown Bryan are going to have to wait a bit longer for noise relief. Improvements to the downtown quiet zone have slowed down temporarily as the city sees a delay in receiving permits from the railway.

Despite the delays, city engineers say progress is being made as they work to expedite the project and move to the next phase.

Phase one of construction on the project began in August 2021, with the construction of medians, sidewalks, signage, and road striking outside of the railroad right-of-way at several intersections.

Rachel Gaddis, graduate engineer for the City of Bryan says they’ve completed all requirements on their end but it’s a complex process.

“Phase one has seen some pretty significant delays. That is due to Union Pacific Railroad having to put us through their process for permitting,” said Gaddis. “We have provided Union Pacific everything that they need to provide us feedback and begin their process and we’re just, again, waiting for them.”

Gaddis says despite the delays, progress on phase one is chugging along.

“Right now we do have right of entry to get into the right of way and begin work on only four of those crossings, so that’s at 32nd street, 26th, William Joel Bryan, and 23rd so that work should be beginning soon,” said Gaddis. “The remaining work is currently on the desk of an employee in the real estate department at Union Pacific and we’re awaiting those licensing agreements to allow us to build the sidewalks within the right of way and the remaining medians work within the right of way.”

“We’re also waiting on cost estimates for improvements for Groesbeck. So that can’t proceed until we receive updated estimates from Union Pacific,” said Gaddis. “We’ve been told all of these things are in queue but they have not given us anything as a deadline to hold fast to.”

Wade Beckman, owner of 3rd on Main Kitchen along with several other Bryan restaurants says many businesses and those who frequent downtown can’t wait for the project to be completed.

“I think people are going to be super excited,” said Beckman. “I don’t think that it’s one of those things you necessarily notice every day but you just know it’s a deterrent from a little bit bigger growth that you can have.”

Beckman says the project after completion could have a great impact on the atmosphere in Downtown Bryan.

“More residents would probably be interested if there weren’t loud trains, certainly more people coming down and staying overnight in a hotel situation,” said Beckman. “I think it’s going to be a nice addition, kind of a new thing, and people will kind of notice that there’s not such a frequency of interruptions.”

Related Stories
Downtown Bryan’s Quiet Zone project sees new delay
Bryan Quiet Zone project seeing delays
Bryan City Council looking to consider approving first contract to make Downtown a railroad quiet zone

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from...
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
A weather feature approaching the Upper Texas Coast will increase the chance for Brazos Valley...
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/9
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/9
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way...
Texas A&M University’s ‘Living Wall’ cools off campus
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire