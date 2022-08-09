Despite delays Downtown Bryan quiet zone progress chuggs along

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People working, visiting and living along railroad tracks in Downtown Bryan are going to have to wait a bit longer for noise relief. Improvements to the downtown quiet zone have slowed down temporarily as the city sees a delay in receiving permits from the railway.

Despite the delays, city engineers say progress is being made as they work to expedite the project and move to the next phase.

Phase one of construction on the project began in August 2021, with the construction of medians, sidewalks, signage, and road striking outside of the railroad right-of-way at several intersections.

Rachel Gaddis, graduate engineer for the City of Bryan says they’ve completed all requirements on their end but it’s a complex process.

“Phase one has seen some pretty significant delays. That is due to Union Pacific Railroad having to put us through their process for permitting,” said Gaddis. “We have provided Union Pacific everything that they need to provide us feedback and begin their process and we’re just, again, waiting for them.”

Gaddis says despite the delays, progress on phase one is chugging along.

“Right now we do have right of entry to get into the right of way and begin work on only four of those crossings, so that’s at 32nd street, 26th, William Joel Bryan, and 23rd so that work should be beginning soon,” said Gaddis. “The remaining work is currently on the desk of an employee in the real estate department at Union Pacific and we’re awaiting those licensing agreements to allow us to build the sidewalks within the right of way and the remaining medians work within the right of way.”

“We’re also waiting on cost estimates for improvements for Groesbeck. So that can’t proceed until we receive updated estimates from Union Pacific,” said Gaddis. “We’ve been told all of these things are in queue but they have not given us anything as a deadline to hold fast to.”

Wade Beckman, owner of 3rd on Main Kitchen along with several other Bryan restaurants says many businesses and those who frequent downtown can’t wait for the project to be completed.

“I think people are going to be super excited,” said Beckman. “I don’t think that it’s one of those things you necessarily notice every day but you just know it’s a deterrent from a little bit bigger growth that you can have.”

Beckman says the project after completion could have a great impact on the atmosphere in Downtown Bryan.

“More residents would probably be interested if there weren’t loud trains, certainly more people coming down and staying overnight in a hotel situation,” said Beckman. “I think it’s going to be a nice addition, kind of a new thing, and people will kind of notice that there’s not such a frequency of interruptions.”

