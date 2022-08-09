Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart lines up for a drill during fall camp
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart lines up for a drill during fall camp(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about.

A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. With all this new talent, the Aggie coaching staff said there’s been a lot of great competition for starting spots. Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey said he believes this year they’ll have a much more explosive offense because of all the playmakers they have at the skill positions. There’s one position group that’s particularly stood out to him.

”The group I’m most excited about is our wide receivers,” Dickey said. “This is one of the fastest group of wide receivers, the most talented group of wide receivers I’ve seen. We do have some experience at the wide receiver position, but we also have a lot of young talent that’s going to create some competition at that position,” Dickey added.

The Aggies have some veteran receivers back with Ainis Smith, Chase Lane and Jalen Preston, but they also have a lot of young talent that could make an immediate impact including the number two receiver in the 2022 recruiting class Evan Stewart.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from...
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
A weather feature approaching the Upper Texas Coast will increase the chance for Brazos Valley...
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team
Back to School interview with Anderson-Shiro CISD Superintendent
Back to School: Anderson-Shiro CISD superintendent talks safety plans for the new year
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams - kbtx.com