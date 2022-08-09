Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about.

A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. With all this new talent, the Aggie coaching staff said there’s been a lot of great competition for starting spots. Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey said he believes this year they’ll have a much more explosive offense because of all the playmakers they have at the skill positions. There’s one position group that’s particularly stood out to him.

”The group I’m most excited about is our wide receivers,” Dickey said. “This is one of the fastest group of wide receivers, the most talented group of wide receivers I’ve seen. We do have some experience at the wide receiver position, but we also have a lot of young talent that’s going to create some competition at that position,” Dickey added.

The Aggies have some veteran receivers back with Ainis Smith, Chase Lane and Jalen Preston, but they also have a lot of young talent that could make an immediate impact including the number two receiver in the 2022 recruiting class Evan Stewart.

