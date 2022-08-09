Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd.

6:50pm Radar: Small storm letting off a few rumbles on the west & north side of College Station.



Steady to moderate rain falling from Texas north of University, through TAMU campus, to 2818 on the Southwest side of #bcstx pic.twitter.com/94SMYkjFTt — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 8, 2022

All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain for August 8th. That is:

More rain than what fell throughout the entire month of July in Bryan-College Station (officially 0.01″ which went down as the third all-time driest July of record)

The most rain to fall over the airport since June 1st when 0.13″ of rain was recorded

Below are videos and pictures sent to the PinPoint Weather Center as residents of Bryan-College Station saw some of their first rain of the summer. Miss out? Additional chances for scattered rain remain in the forecast this week.

Heavy rain at Villa Maria & Harvey Mitchell in Bryan, much needed! @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/deABNtzhja — isa³cry (@SirOmgmypoppit) August 8, 2022

What’s that stuff coming out of the sky? Liquid gold! Getting a good shower here in SW Bryan @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/AjyKbbjUKs — Rob Williams (@robmeister30) August 8, 2022

Now only if it would get to my neighborhood 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/OYAb1igyK7 — lauren🦩 (@lhalha__) August 9, 2022

