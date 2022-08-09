Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday
...and still, less than a tenth of an inch fell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd.
All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain for August 8th. That is:
- More rain than what fell throughout the entire month of July in Bryan-College Station (officially 0.01″ which went down as the third all-time driest July of record)
- The most rain to fall over the airport since June 1st when 0.13″ of rain was recorded
Below are videos and pictures sent to the PinPoint Weather Center as residents of Bryan-College Station saw some of their first rain of the summer. Miss out? Additional chances for scattered rain remain in the forecast this week.
