Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from...
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
A weather feature approaching the Upper Texas Coast will increase the chance for Brazos Valley...
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

Latest News

Turkey trying to evade capture
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher
A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way...
Texas A&M University’s ‘Living Wall’ cools off campus