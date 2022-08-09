Firefighters battling blaze near North Zulch

(Image courtesy: Bryan Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.

It’s the second day in a row that firefighters have responded to a large fire west of North Zulch along Bundic Road near FM 2865.

The fire burning Monday night is an estimated 150 acres in size and is zero percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The sheriff’s office says the fire has burned structures but they did not specify what kind.

Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from Bundic Rd, FM 39, FM 2865, and FM 1452 West.

It’s unclear what started the fires.

For updates click here to monitor the North Zulch VFD page, Madison County Sheriff’s Office page, and the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident page.

Agencies that are assisting include Madisonville Fire, Normangee VFD, Hilltop Lakes VFD, Iola VFD, Brazos County VFD Districts, Bryan Fire Dept, Bryan FD Fire Marshall, and the Texas A&M Forestry Service. Dozers and aircraft are being used to extinguish the fire.

NZVFD Auxiliary on scene providing drinks / meals to first responders.

