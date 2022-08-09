Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles will have a new head coach this season as Correy Washington comes from Brentwood Christian over in Austin to take over for Ben Hoffmier.

Washington likes defense and feels like the Eagles will be much improved on that side of the ball after making some personnel changes.

“We return a lot of starters. We have Chance Locker at corner. Ryan Burton plane safety and I moved a defensive lineman to linebacker and I’m very excited about Greg Young playing at that position, so I think we’ll be able to play some really good defense this year,” said the new Brazos Christian head football coach.

“I’m really excited about our new coach, really. I think he’s a tough guy for sure. Those practices have been a little tough to. I like his style of football to especially his defense. He’s going to hit him in the mouth and we’re gonna knock your teeth out,” stated Greg Young the Eagles outside linebacker.

The Eagles return 11 starters with only four of those on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ryan Burtin is one of returners. He and his team-mates remember how disappointing it was a year ago to have the season de-railed by two points in the second round of the playoffs.

“It’s motivation all the time. It’s just those plays that I am this close away and that’s my motivation right there.” said Burtin.

Brazos Christian will open the season on the road August 26th against Cypress Christian at 7.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.