Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team

MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North Carolina) and Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame). The team goes through training camp Aug. 9-11 before competing in the fifth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League, playing within the Americas conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 13-19.

The Dallas native is a member of USA Basketball’s 3x3 Women’s Series, which competes on the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. She is a 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 national champion after capturing the title with Texafornia.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career. The A&M great led the team with 16.0 points per game during the 2021-22 season and was second in the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 46.1% of her deep balls. She won 110 games throughout her career, helped the 2020-21 team to the SEC regular season championship title and appeared in three Sweet 16s. Wells missed only four games during her career and had a streak of 110-consecutive starts for A&M.

