Stylist shares how to keep hair, grooming tools protected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether on the basketball court or in the boardroom, it’s important to know how to take care of your child’s hair, especially when you’re on the go. Etta Whitley, founder and lead instructor of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy, joined BVTM to give tips on how to properly shave, what ingredients to look for in products and how to keep hair tools clean.

Several students and teachers shave using a razor or clipper, and Whitley suggests using beard oil before and after shaving. Some of the ingredients she believes you should look for in those products include Jamaican black beans, coconut oil and almond oil.

Cleanliness is also important when it comes to using razors, clippers and scissors on the face and in the hair. Whitley said clipper lubricating spray is great for keeping clippers, razors and scissors sanitized and lubricated. To keep hair out of clippers, Whitley said a can of compressed air, which is normally used on technology, is great to use.

When it comes to hair, Whitley said using a good shampoo and oil with ingredients like jojoba oil and coconut oil is great to keep your kids’ hair healthy. She added that wearing a dome cap adds extra protection to the hair for children involved in sports like football.

Whitley will join BVTM to talk more about beauty and hair tips later this week. For more information on Whitley and the Finetta Barber & Beauty Academy, click here.

