Texas A&M University’s ‘Living Wall’ cools off campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way to be used for students. The living wall stands about 14 feet tall and currently holds 24 different drought-resistant plants.

The wall has its own irrigation system and is made from used scrap metal from cars. It was originally used to see which plants and greenery would be able to grow vertically.

“The purpose of this is to reduce the energy on the building, of course, give an aesthetic appearance to the buildings outside, especially these bare walls, and to reduce the energy and reduce the heat urban island effect that the bare walls, concrete and brick is admitting to the exterior spaces outside,” says Associate Professor of Architecture Ahmed Ali.

The wall was completed in 2019 but all the crops died in 2021 during Winter Storm Uri. Now the department says the wall has come back better than ever.

With energy costs as high as they have been due to above-average temperatures the wall is also helping the university conserve energy by shading the building that is behind it.

“We’re finding that the wall, behind the wall can be 18 to 20 degrees cooler than the concrete wall that’s next to it. So we know that’s going to reduce energy costs so it can help people save money,” says Associate Professor of Architecture Bruce Dvorak

The School of Architecture wants to test over 100 species of plants to see what will thrive in the living wall.

